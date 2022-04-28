QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.43 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $53.56 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $163.74 or 0.00411059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07346178 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00059185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

