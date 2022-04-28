Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Down 0.4%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTGet Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.23. 76,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 223,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock has a market cap of $31.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qutoutiao by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qutoutiao by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Qutoutiao by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Qutoutiao by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

