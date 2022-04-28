RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.49. 2,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,442. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RadNet has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in RadNet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RadNet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RadNet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.