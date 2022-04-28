Rally (RLY) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Rally (RLY) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Rally has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $420.62 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.60 or 0.07316851 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063242 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,720,850,957 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

