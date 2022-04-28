Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.69. 332,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
