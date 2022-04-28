Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.94. Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $9.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 6,172,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,560. Range Resources has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

