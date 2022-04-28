Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $11.07. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 155 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

