Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) a C$100.00 Price Target

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a C$100.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CP. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.93.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$96.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$89.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.46.
About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
