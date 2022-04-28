Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$156.41.

TSE:CNR opened at C$155.34 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$108.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.92.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Insiders have sold a total of 20,890 shares of company stock worth $3,244,109 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

