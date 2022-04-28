Raymond James & Associates Has $62.94 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $62,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.92. 1,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

