Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of BCE worth $100,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC grew its position in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BCE by 1,037.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 42.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $54.79. 104,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,143. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

