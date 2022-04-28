Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $58,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 23,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,554. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.89. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

