Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,970 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Waste Management worth $165,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

WM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.43. 11,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.03 and a 52 week high of $168.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

