Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $54,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $231.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.