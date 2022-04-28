Raymond James Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $74.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

MTDR opened at $49.96 on Monday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after purchasing an additional 210,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

