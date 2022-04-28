Raymond James Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE LIF traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,790. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$33.33 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.34.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

