Raymond James Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $53.00

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $47.89 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 79.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 63,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

