Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

RTX traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,072. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

