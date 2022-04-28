Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Argus

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

