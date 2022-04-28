Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $450,644.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.29 or 0.07367823 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

