Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the March 31st total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Recruit alerts:

Shares of RCRUY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 506,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Recruit has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.