Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.76

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 13480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,556 shares of company stock worth $6,821,112.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

