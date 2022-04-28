Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.08. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

