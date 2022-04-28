Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $663.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,640. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

