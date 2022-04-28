Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Down 0.9%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09. 22,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 70,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
