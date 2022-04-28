Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $67.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 1,858,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

