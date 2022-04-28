Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $277.00 to $225.00.

4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $160.00.

4/19/2022 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

4/11/2022 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $430.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.

4/1/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $317.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $160.00.

3/3/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $355.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,400,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.78. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carvana by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

