Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Carvana (CVNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) in the last few weeks:
- 4/26/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $277.00 to $225.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $160.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $430.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.
- 4/1/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $317.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $160.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $355.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,400,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.78. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.30.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carvana by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
