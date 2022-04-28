ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RMD traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.93 and a 200 day moving average of $248.58. ResMed has a one year low of $187.09 and a one year high of $301.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,179,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ResMed by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

