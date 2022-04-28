Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. 949,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,551. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

