Reviewing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 78.76 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -6.63 AEye $3.01 million 268.52 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.27%. AEye has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 183.69%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% AEye N/A -44.51% -19.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AEye beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The company provides an iDAR platform that offers scanning and automotive reliability; Dynamic Vixels, a sensor data type that combines pixels from 2D cameras with voxels from LiDAR; and artificial intelligence and software definability. Additionally, it offers AE100 Robotic Perception System, a solid state iDAR based product for the autonomous vehicle, ADAS, and mobility markets; and AE200, which is designed to address the need for modular and high-performance sensors that are based on the iDAR platform. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, California.

