Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

