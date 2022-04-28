RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $587,816.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00031637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00101318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

