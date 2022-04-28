Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

RHI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.82. 39,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.49. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. CL King increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

