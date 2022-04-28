Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $133.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $123.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

