Robert W. Baird Cuts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $188.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.23.

NYSE:SWK opened at $139.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $136.62 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.54.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

