Robert W. Baird Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $510.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.50.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $360.43 on Thursday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $353.93 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.12.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

