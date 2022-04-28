Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.97. 156,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 221,500 shares of company stock worth $2,140,443. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

