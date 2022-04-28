Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

