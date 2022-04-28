Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research cut Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.70. Roku has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $148,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.