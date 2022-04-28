Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Get Root alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROOT. Barclays reduced their target price on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of ROOT opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.14. Root has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Root (ROOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.