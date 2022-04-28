Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.50-15.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.55. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

Shares of ROP opened at $474.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.70. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

