Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.80.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,064. CGI has a 12-month low of C$98.77 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

