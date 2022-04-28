Royal Bank of Canada Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $267.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.64.

NYSE:HCA opened at $212.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average is $248.23. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $197.55 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

