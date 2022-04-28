Royal Bank of Canada Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to C$35.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 1,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. Saputo has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.00.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.