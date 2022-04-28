Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 392,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 122,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

