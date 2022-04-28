RSM US Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.53. 10,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,203. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

