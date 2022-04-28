RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,089,000 after buying an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 133,098 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

CELH stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,549. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

