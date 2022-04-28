RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $366.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

