RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 137,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,142. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

