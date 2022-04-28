RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,623 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $78,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.22. 405,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,796,990. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.